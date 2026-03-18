India must rethink its trade stance as WTO struggles for relevance

As reported by this newspaper this week, India’s position going into the conference is that the foundational aspects of the WTO should not change. These include issues such as consensus-driven decision-making at the forum and non-discriminatory tariff treatment by trading partners. Further, pending issues must be addressed before new items are added. The position is understandable. However, it must also be noted that the WTO has seen little progress over the years. The nature of world trade has changed in recent decades with the emergence of global value chains (GVCs). However, the consensus-driven decision-making process has not kept pace with the changes. As a result, countries have turned to free-trade agreements (FTAs), which are allowed under the rules, as an alternative to attain deeper integration and facilitate GVC-led trade.

While the terms of an FTA remain limited to only the countries doing the deal, outcomes of plurilateral negotiations can be included in the WTO rulebook with consensus. One such issue is the integration of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement. The idea is to facilitate investment by focusing on issues such as transparency, simplifying administrative processes and rules, and improving regulatory capacity. The agreement is supported by 128 of the 166 WTO members, including developed and least developed countries. India has opposed it, but it is hard to see why. India anyway needs to do all this to attract investment, which is absolutely necessary to grow at higher rates. Aside from the standpoint of macroeconomic management, where India needs foreign capital to supplement domestic savings to achieve higher growth, foreign capital also brings technology and can enable the country’s integration into GVCs.