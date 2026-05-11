Judicial roadblocks for trade tariffs won't change Donald Trump's mind

On the one hand, this makes planning for trade to the US even more complicated. It introduces additional uncertainty since it is not certain who will appeal to have tariffs rebated, and who will win its case and when. On the other hand, it does not mean that the President, who has designed his economic policies around tariffs and has been a strong supporter of protectionism for decades, will necessarily retreat from his position. There are still other options in his arsenal, including the possibility of import duties under Section 301, which empowers the US Trade Representative (USTR) to investigate and retaliate against foreign nations’ trade policies that are found to be unreasonable or discriminatory. The administration had warned that it would try multiple routes to restore higher tariffs after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

For many countries around the world, including India, the possibility of Section 301 tariffs is even more concerning than the arbitrary IEEPA levies the President introduced last year. While they are procedurally more complex to introduce, requiring a formal investigation alongside a consultation with the economy being targeted, they are also much harder to remove. India’s placement on the USTR’s Special 301 Priority Watch List — alongside China, Indonesia, Russia, Chile and Venezuela — is a danger signal. This list is formalised following a supposed review of “the state of IP (intellectual property) protection and enforcement in US trading partners around the world”. The USTR has also claimed that there is evidence that India has structural levels of excess capacity, which it views as an unfair advantage in trade.