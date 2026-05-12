Learning deficit: India's education must focus on quality of outcomes

A new report by the NITI Aayog presents a comprehensive picture of India’s progress in school education, while also outlining a policy road map for improving quality. Major improvement in access to schooling and infrastructure has been witnessed over the past decade. Notably, electricity coverage in schools has risen from 55 per cent in 2014-15 to nearly 92 per cent in 2024-25. The enrolment of girls and students from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has improved. India now has about 1.5 million schools serving around 247 million students, making it the world’s largest school-education network. Yet beneath these achievements lies a worrying reality. While children are attending school, learning outcomes have not necessarily improved. Despite improvement in recent years, only 27 per cent of the Grade 3 students surveyed can read a Grade 2-level text, while just 31 per cent of the Grade 5 students can solve a basic division problem. Proficiency in reading among the Grade 8 students has declined over the past decade, especially in government schools. Millions of children continue to move through the system without mastering foundational literacy and numeracy. Besides, the dropout rates in secondary schools remain high in several states, touching 20 per cent in West Bengal and over 18 per cent in Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh. The transition from secondary to higher-secondary education continues to be a major point of attrition, with the national gross enrolment ratio at the level of higher-secondary education standing at only 58.4 per cent.