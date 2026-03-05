Listing Tata Sons will help resolve multiple issues within the group

The need for listing Tata Sons has gained importance after the latest developments at a Tata Sons board meeting on February 24. At this meeting, Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, reportedly linked the issue of Tata Sons’ listing to the renewal of N Chandrasekaran’s term as its executive chairman. Mr Tata, who had six months ago recommended a third term for Mr Chandrasekaran, with Tata Trusts passing a resolution on this, is reported to have asked him at the meeting for an assurance that Tata Sons would remain private. Other conditions related to the profitability of some Tata entities were also part of the discussion on the renewal of Mr Chandrasekaran’s term, leading to the decision getting deferred. A conditional renewal of the top leadership term, as reportedly proposed by Mr Tata, has not only sent out a message of uncertainty but has also raised a question mark on governance within the group.

As for the complexity of the shareholding structure, Tata Trusts, by definition a philanthropic organisation, owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, which operates around 26 public listed companies and many other unlisted firms. Adding to the complexity, Mr Tata, who became chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata’s passing in October 2024 and subsequently joined the Tata Sons board, holds top leadership positions in several Tata entities such as Trent, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation. He’s also vice-chairman of Titan and Tata Steel. Also, the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons is the Shapoorji Pallonji group, an infrastructure and construction major, with an 18 per cent stake. On its part, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which has been engaged in a long-winding legal battle with the Tatas following Cyrus Mistry’s ouster as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016, has been pressing for Tata Sons’ listing to liquidate its stake and service the accumulated debt.