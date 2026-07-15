Monitoring measures: New services index will help gauge activity over time

Earlier attempts to construct a services production index were constrained by the absence of reliable monthly data. The expansion of the goods and services tax (GST) network and the growing availability of administrative datasets have changed this. This has made it possible to develop the ISP, providing a monthly snapshot of the services sector comparable to the index of industrial production (IIP) for manufacturing. Equally important is the effort to improve the measurement of real output. Since the index measures changes in the volume of services produced, while the underlying data captures only the value of transactions, the nominal turnover must be adjusted for price changes to estimate real output. At present, wholesale trade is deflated using the wholesale price index, whereas other services segments are adjusted using either relevant consumer price indices (CPIs) or the nearest available proxy CPI in the absence of sector-specific measures. International statistical standards favour producer price indices (PPIs) as the appropriate deflators for converting nominal turnover into real output. In this context, the recent launch of output PPIs — the trial input PPIs for manufacturing and services PPIs covering seven services sectors — should help over time as they improve.