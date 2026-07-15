Monitoring measures: New services index will help gauge activity over time
Earlier attempts to construct a services production index were constrained by the absence of reliable monthly data
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on Tuesday released the trial index of services production (ISP), which will act as a high-frequency indicator to gauge short-term economic momentum in the services sector. Although an overall index number has not been given, it is a significant addition in measuring activity in services, which accounts for over half the economic activities in the country. With a base year of 2024-25, the index tracks 19 formal subsectors, covering about 60 per cent of the services economy. The first release for April 2026 shows broadbased strength, with 14 of the 19 subsectors recording double-digit growth in April 2026 compared to April 2025. Accommodation and food services expanded by 37.2 per cent, followed by retail trade (30.8 per cent), administrative and support services (28.7 per cent), and real estate (27.7 per cent). Sectors with a high weighting, such as information technology, retail trade and banking also recorded robust gains, suggesting that services remained resilient despite global uncertainties. However, air transport contracted 14 per cent, compared to a 4.5 per cent increase in the corresponding period last year.