Policy response

It is possible that the inflation projection will be revised upwards. Renewed tensions in West Asia have again pushed up prices of crude oil. It is worth noting that pump prices in India have not been adjusted to fully reflect the higher global prices. Oil-marketing companies are running large under-recoveries, which may not be sustainable if oil prices remain at higher levels in the coming months. Besides, the monsoon has ended with a deficit of about 13 per cent. Although India has large foodgrain stocks, any impact on production, including on the output of perishables, could influence inflation outcomes. The food-inflation rate in August was close to 6 per cent. Furthermore, an inflation rate well above 5 per cent could push the real policy rate close to zero or even into negative territory, which is neither the objective of the monetary policy nor desirable in the present circumstances. Growth is not a concern for the MPC at this point. The Indian economy is growing at a strong pace and expanded by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter this financial year.

Interestingly, the fact that most market participants expect the MPC to increase the repo rate, in a way, reflects how the flexible inflation-targeting framework, adopted a decade ago, has helped evolve market expectations. Since the inflation rate is expected to go well above the target of 4 per cent, the markets expect the MPC to act. Leaving the policy rate unchanged at this stage will require a great deal of explaining and could lead to an adverse market reaction. The framework and functioning of the MPC have substantially increased transparency in the conduct of monetary policy. The RBI has a clear target and objective, with the committee responsible for attaining that objective. The minutes of the meeting are released with the views of each member of the committee. In case the MPC is unable to achieve the objective, as defined in the law, it has to write to the government, explaining the reasons for failure and what it proposes to do to achieve the objective.