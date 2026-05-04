Promise and delivery: Record turnout at polls reflected demand for change

The most humbling lessons of anti-incumbency, however, came from West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally fulfilled its ambition of ousting Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the latter’s 15 years in power. The record turnout across both phases and the sheer scale of victory make it clear that the impact of the undoubtedly controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) did not play such a critical role in the election outcome. The TMC miscalculated by making it front and centre of its election campaign. This did not help downplay the increasingly erratic nature of Ms Banerjee’s governance. Stagnating investment, growing party corruption, a non-empathetic approach to women’s safety, and mounting political violence all played their part in the growing disenchantment of young voters and women. The TMC government’s opposition to central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana may also have played a role. Ms Banerjee’s policy of appeasing minorities as a “safe” vote bank also militated against her when an Opposition in the shape of the BJP presented itself as a credible alternative. It speaks volumes for Ms Banerjee’s governance record that the BJP is reported to have made notable inroads into several Muslim-dominated constituencies.