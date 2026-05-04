Promise and delivery: Record turnout at polls reflected demand for change
The most humbling lessons of anti-incumbency, however, came from West Bengal, where the BJP finally fulfilled its ambition of ousting Mamata Banerjee's TMC after the latter's 15 years in power
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Except Assam and the Union territory of Puducherry, the principal message from the results on Monday of the Assembly elections is that the voters are looking for change. Nothing demonstrated this better than the strong showing by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), an underestimated two-year-old party founded by a 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, Joseph Vijay Chandrashekhar (popularly known as Vijay). The TVK has given two entrenched and storied political parties in the state — the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its perennial opponent, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — a run for their money. Vijay leveraged his enormous star power to present himself as a “disruptive” alternative — which nevertheless included proposals for hefty freebies, including cash and gold, along with scholarships targeting women and youth voters who turned out in large numbers. In Kerala, the electorate reverted to type, by swinging between two established political coalitions. The Congress-led United Democratic Front managed to overturn a historic two-term victory of Pinarayi Vijayan’s Left Democratic Front by a generous margin.