Reforms for higher growth: India must capitalise on international trade

The government certainly is aware of challenges and opportunities. Efforts are being made to improve conditions to enable higher growth. However, one area where India has lagged over the past several years is capitalising on international trade. Countries such as South Korea and China that achieved higher growth in recent decades, and transformed their economies, did exceptionally well in exports. Economists have long argued that India needs to aggressively focus on this area. Encouragingly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an address last week, noted that possibly by the 2027-28 Budget, she would be able to say that barring a few items, Customs duty will come down to single digits. The government has been working in this area, and duties and slabs have been rationalised. A further push in this direction must be welcomed. India needs a simple and low-tariff regime. Unfortunately, India raised tariffs about a decade ago, which affected competitiveness. It is well accepted that a tax on imports is an implicit tax on exports. Tariffs increase costs, affecting the ability of businesses to compete in global markets.

India has done well to sign trade agreements more recently, including those with the United Kingdom and the European Union. It will now have to focus on utilising these agreements. But it still needs to bring down tariffs in general. In the modern trade architecture, the bulk of the goods movement happens in intermediates, and higher tariffs create friction, which restricts participation in global value chains. Further, since India is signing deeper agreements with developed countries, it must also consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership to maximise benefits.