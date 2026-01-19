Signs of recovery: IT sector's results promising, guidance lifts outlook

The third quarter is usually a soft one owing to holidays in Western geographies, and in that context, the results have been encouraging. The numbers reported so far have either met consensus expectations or beaten street estimates. Guidance from management of the frontline companies is cautiously optimistic — and that’s an improvement over the last 10 quarters, when guidance was just cautious. Infosys and HCL Tech have both materially raised guidance. TCS has said that it expects FY26 international revenues to exceed the level of FY25, based on what it sees as a gradual uptick in demand. Wipro still appears to be struggling to generate growth, however. Among the next tier of companies, Tech Mahindra has also delivered better than expected results and the management tone is upbeat.

According to TCS, recovery in international markets may be driven by artificial intelligence (AI), or AI-led short-cycle projects and broadbased AI adoption across geographies. Discretionary spending may improve and offset soft revenue. Infosys sees vendor consolidation as a plus and says client expectations of AI-led productivity gains are increasing. According to Tech Mahindra, the communications vertical is showing early signs of a turnaround and manufacturing is seeing growing demand from aerospace and industry, though auto is soft and hi-tech is volatile. ISG, an international research group, says growth was seen in both business outsourcing and engineering research & development (ER&D), while expansion in managed services in 2025 was flat and constrained by lack of mega deals. Trends such as Cloud migration, AI adoption, cybersecurity investment, and platform-led consumption continue to be visible.