Signs of recovery: IT sector's results promising, guidance lifts outlook
Infosys and HCL Tech have both materially raised guidance. TCS has said that it expects FY26 international revenues to exceed the level of FY25
Market movements, third-quarter (October-December 2025) results, and associated guidance from the information-technology (IT) sector suggest that the industry may be in early recovery mode. This is nascent. It could be derailed by geopolitical turmoil, currency volatility, key changes in American visa processes, and, more broadly, the isolationism of the Donald Trump administration. The Nifty IT index was down 12.5 per cent in 2025 — a significant underperformance, given that the headline Nifty was up 10.5 in the same period. However, in October-December 2025, the IT index recovered by 12 per cent.