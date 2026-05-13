Stability and growth: India needs to accelerate its pace of reforms

Clearly, a lot more needs to be done. It is worth recognising that the global business environment has changed over the past few years, and a country like India has to improve its business environment more proactively. India runs a current-account deficit, which is usually not very large, but it still needs stable foreign flows to finance it. The need is being felt particularly today, when it is facing capital outflows. As economists have pointed out, this financial year may be the third consecutive year with a deficit in the balance of payments. While the crisis in West Asia is currently affecting capital flows, at a net level, India has been witnessing weak flows for quite some time. A truce in West Asia will definitely provide relief in the short run, but India needs to revisit its macroeconomic management framework from a medium- to long-term perspective. This is not only important for macrostability but also for pushing up growth in the long run. However, it’s not only that foreign investors are reluctant, Indian businesses have also not been investing in a robust way despite various policy interventions.

There could be many reasons for this, such as domestic and international demand, but the ease of doing business is likely one of them. In this context, while the Centre has taken several steps to improve conditions, firms also have to deal with state and local governments, which may not be on the same page. As Mr Gauba rightly noted, India needs many success stories like Apple. However, it must be recognised that Apple was facilitated in ways that may not be the case for other businesses, particularly small businesses. Therefore, to build a vibrant business environment where even small businesses, which are usually more dynamic, can also aspire to grow, India needs clear policy formulations and seamless clearances. “Permitted unless prohibited” will be the right approach.