Starting anew: Despite Delhi connections, Bengal govt has its task cut out

There is no doubt that West Bengal’s economy performed way below potential, and Mamata Banerjee’s 15 years in power compounded the damage. Having built her power base on protecting local land rights, precipitating the departure of Tata Motors’ project from Singur and stymieing a petrochem project in Nandigram, she followed up with idiosyncratic policies while in power — such as scrapping state industrial incentives with retrospective effect, and moving an Assembly motion opposing foreign direct investment and “monopolistic indigenous capital” in retail. Small wonder, then, that over 6,000 companies left the state in the past decade and a half, many of them shifting to Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, adding to a steady, three-decade exodus. At nearly 17 per cent, West Bengal has the largest share of informally-run unincorporated manufacturing establishments among states, yet it does not figure near the top three in value creation, pointing to a dearth of opportunities to grow or formalise.

As Ms Banerjee’s initial political success demonstrated, land remains a potent issue. The politics of land redistribution, which sustained the Left Front in power for 34 years before that, also played a large role in fostering the political violence that roils the state now, and has lately been accentuated by the divisive politics of competing groups. The “breakthrough” project that Mr Dasgupta seeks demands vast amounts of land. Convincing rural people of West Bengal to part with the security of their meagre acres for uncertain post-ownership livelihoods will be a challenge in a state where employment opportunities are thin on the ground. Clampdowns against land-losers, as in Nandigram, will be counterproductive. With the state reeling from debt, which has grown fourfold since 2012 and accounts for 38 per cent of gross state domestic product, the scope for large compensatory payouts or preliminary assistance for small businesses remains constrained.