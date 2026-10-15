Steel ambitions

However, raw-material security remains a challenge. Steelmaking inputs account for an estimated 65-70 per cent of costs, and India imports around 92 per cent of its coking coal requirements. The policy seeks to expand domestic mining, improve beneficiation, develop overseas mineral assets and strengthen supply arrangements. These are necessary steps, but the projected expansion also exposes a contradiction. Coking coal requirements are projected to rise from 72 mt to 236 mt by 2047, with the basic oxygen furnace route retaining a 55 per cent share of production. Unless the transition to less carbon-intensive technologies gathers pace, capacity expansion could deepen import dependence and increase emissions. The policy targets a reduction in emissions intensity from 2.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of crude steel to 1.54 tonnes by 2047. It proposes greater use of scrap, renewable electricity, hydrogen-based direct reduced iron, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage. Falling renewable-power and storage costs may improve the economics of cleaner steelmaking. Project appraisals must, therefore, compare the full life-cycle costs of competing technologies rather than assume that conventional production will remain the cheapest option.

Trade policy must reinforce this transition towards competitiveness. The draft rightly calls for balancing protection against unfair imports with affordable inputs for downstream users. Safeguards may be justified where injury from unfair trade is established, but protection cannot become a substitute for productivity improvements. With the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism linking market access to embedded emissions, producers must factor carbon costs and cleaner technology into decisions on new plants. More countries are likely to adopt similar measures. Export ambitions also depend on cost competitiveness. India’s steel exports fell from 10.78 mt in 2020-21 to 6.60 mt in 2025-26, while the policy envisages exports of 45 mt by 2047. Achieving that target will require reliable quality, efficient logistics and access to overseas markets.