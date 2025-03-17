Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Tracking dietary diversity: Time to turn our attention to quality of food

Tracking dietary diversity: Time to turn our attention to quality of food

Policies related to food and nutrition security will need to broaden their scope from cereal security to healthy diets

veg diet
Premium

Dietary diversity is closely associated with reduced mortality and lower incidence of diseases through improved nutritional and public health outcomes

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of the 2025 Comprehensive Review of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) indicator framework, the United Nations Statistical Commission adopted minimum dietary diversity (MDD) as a new SDG indicator. SDG Goal 2, or Zero Hunger, which aims to achieve food security and improved nutrition, consists of 14 indicators, including prevalence of undernourishment, food insecurity, stunting among children, malnutrition, and anaemia in women, among others. In this context, the inclusion of MDD is expected to capture a crucial aspect previously missing in the tracking of progress towards achieving SDG 2 and the broader 2030 agenda. It will be measured for
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Health and nutrition diet plan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon