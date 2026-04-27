Women's workplace safety in India struggles with culture, weak enforcement

On paper, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act (POSH) is robust. It mandates internal complaints committees, time-bound redress, and accountability. Corporate disclosures suggest compliance is improving. Across Nifty 500 companies, POSH complaints rose from 1,779 in 2022-23 to 2,583 in 2024-25, with about two-thirds of complaints upheld. In the IT sector, complaints across four major firms rose nearly fourfold in five years, from 106 in 2020-21 to 444 in 2024-25. These reflect a gradual increase in awareness and reporting. And yet, the same data reveals that over 200 large companies reported no complaint, and many others fewer than five. In organisations employing thousands, this is statistically implausible. It suggests not safer workplaces but quieter ones where employees continue to weigh the cost of speaking up.

For women, that cost remains high. Workplace challenges often begin subtly: Inappropriate remarks dismissed as humour or exclusion from informal networks. Besides, several women are simply not aware of their legal rights. When harassment occurs, reporting is rarely a straightforward decision. It carries risks of retaliation, stalled careers, or social isolation within tightly knit teams. A survey conducted by a Bengaluru-based firm reported that about 34 per cent of IT employees did not feel comfortable raising concern about inappropriate behaviour at the workplace. Even where companies invest in training, committees, and reporting channels, these mechanisms can falter if they are perceived as biased or ineffective, especially when complaints involve senior employees or high performers.