Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Comfortably placed, the creator economy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Modi, narendra modi, BJP

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 06:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first edit looks at the results of the Assembly elections and says the BJP’s prospects are growing stronger. The second edit talks of the loss and damage fund the climate conference has launched
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Expect no change in the policy rate and stance. The RBI will not take its eyes off inflation. There is no room for complacency
 
Ajit Balakrishnan writes on the creator economy, based on non-fungible tokens and blockchain.
 
Debashis Basu looks at the “Modi premium” – what it is and its durability.
 
QUOTE
 
I have advice to the Congress and its allies that they should not practise politics which is against national interests
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Best of BS Opinion: Handle with care, Ethics off the pitch & more

Best of BS Opinion: Momentum continues, building the fighter fleet & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tunnel vision, guaranteeing personal guarantees & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rekindling corporate investment, mixed results & more

Best of BS Opinion: NBFCs' contagion concerns, Unambitious targets & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content BJP state elections

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon