Best of BS Opinion: Comfortably placed, the creator economy & more

The first edit looks at the results of the Assembly elections and says the BJP’s prospects are growing stronger. The second edit talks of the loss and damage fund the climate conference has launched
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Expect no change in the policy rate and stance. The RBI will not take its eyes off inflation. There is no room for complacency
Ajit Balakrishnan writes on the creator economy, based on non-fungible tokens and blockchain.
Debashis Basu looks at the “Modi premium” – what it is and its durability.