Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: NBFCs' contagion concerns, Unambitious targets & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

nbfc loan rbi

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap Report makes the important point that global greenhouse gas emissions are still going to overshoot the amount required to keep average temperature rises below two degrees Celsius. The most important outcome from this COP, therefore, would be for countries to appreciate and understand the significance of more ambitious near-term targets, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ajay Tyagi explains why the RBI's decision to increase risk weights on unsecured consumer loans has dealt a double blow to NBFCs.

Indrajit Gupta says the BCCI faces a set of crucial decisions to set the pace for the future of the Indian cricket team. Read it here

The second edit points out that interconnectedness between banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) has to be watched carefully. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘It may take some time, perhaps up to a month… Rushing the process is not advisable’
 
Arnold Dix, a tunnelling expert brought over from Australia

Also Read

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Best of BS Opinion: Unable to connect, fairness to airline consumers & more

Best of BS Opinion: For railway business plan, game suffers a rout & more

Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Best of BS Opinion: Listing rush, is Narayana Murthy right & more

Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content NBFCs NBFC loans Cricket

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon