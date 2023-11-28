Best of BS Opinion: NBFCs' contagion concerns, Unambitious targets & more

Ahead of the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap Report makes the important point that global greenhouse gas emissions are still going to overshoot the amount required to keep average temperature rises below two degrees Celsius. The most important outcome from this COP, therefore, would be for countries to appreciate and understand the significance of more ambitious near-term targets, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
Ajay Tyagi explains why the RBI's decision to increase risk weights on unsecured consumer loans has dealt a double blow to NBFCs.
Indrajit Gupta says the BCCI faces a set of crucial decisions to set the pace for the future of the Indian cricket team. Read it here
The second edit points out that interconnectedness between banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) has to be watched carefully. Read it here