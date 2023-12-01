Best of BS Opinion: Momentum continues, building the fighter fleet & more

The Indian economy in the second quarter (July-September) grew 7.6 per cent, above analysts’ expectations of around 7 per cent. Given that the Reserve Bank of India’s full-year growth projections have been set at 6.5 per cent, the Q2 expansion implies a significant slowdown in the second half of the year, though these projections may be revised in the light of a revival in private investment. The real concern, however, could be nominal growth which has been low on account of the weak wholesale price index-based inflation rate. The implication is that persistent low nominal growth could skew the government’s fiscal deficit targets if the trends persist in the second half of FY24. A possible reduction in capex to contain the fiscal deficit could have a direct impact on growth and end up complicating problems even further, the top edit points out. Read it here
