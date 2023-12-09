Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Best of BS Opinion: Fear and Cheer, two incredible comebacks of 2023 & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: Bloomberg

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 09:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

This week T N Ninan writes:

Businessmen were unhappy with the Congress right up to the 1980s because of its policies, and changed their stance only after the 1991 reforms. Now the BJP is the preferred choice because it offers what the Mughals and later British offered in their time: A stable polity and an environment in which business could function.


In other pieces:

Aditi Phadnis says why making a comeback will be tough for the former Telangana chief minister.

What makes this year great for Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan? Read Sandeep Goyal

Veenu Sandhu tells you how the Andamanese tribes have survived and will do so if left undisturbed.


QUOTE
 
I think in future, just “Governor” will be better than “honourable Governor”.
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to an employee of the central bank
 

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 09:30 AM IST

