Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening statistics, beyond the Hindenburg haze

Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening statistics, beyond the Hindenburg haze

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

us election

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has begun preparations for the 8th Economic Census, and is considering the 80th round of the National Sample Survey to cover health, domestic travel and tourism expenditure. A comprehensive survey of the services sector is anticipated to be conducted shortly, further expanding the scope of national data collection efforts. Despite this visible commitment to improving the statistical framework, these efforts will ultimately have limited impact if the and the bedrock of the entire statistical system, the decennial census, which was originally scheduled for 2021 is not carried out, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shyam Saran assesses Indo-US relations against the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency. Read it here

The second edit explains why civil conflict in Myanmar and Bangladesh threatens stability in north-east India. Read it here

M. S. Sahoo & Sumit Agrawal discuss ways to strengthen Sebi’s integrity beyond the haze of Hindenberg’s latest allegations. Read it here



More From This Section

The judicial branch is fundamental to a good society. The promise of liberal democracy is predicated upon a well-functioning judiciary, to ensure that competition between parties is free of coercion. The promise of a market economy requires a well-fu

Best of BS Opinion: Legal system reform, Crimes against women and more

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to ro

Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

The Economic Survey 2024 suggested that India should welcome Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost manufacturing, increase exports, reduce imports from China, and strengthen our role in global value chains (GVC). Suppose India allows such

Best of BS Opinion: Group taxation regime for infra, telemarketing calls

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

Best of BS Opinion: Revising consumption basket, Narrowing divide, more

public sector undertakings

Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“It is well known that the members of the infamous National Advisory Council used to run a super-bureaucracy that controlled the Prime Minister’s Office’
 
Minister Jitendra Singh’s letter to UPSC chief cancelling lateral entry policy

Also Read

Premiumlateral entry

Best of BS Opinion: An open bureaucracy, leveraging agri-tech and more

PremiumIndian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

The untold story of bank deposits

Premiumretail inflation

July inflation print did not cause any celebrations. Why it should have

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Corporate governance: Should govt be market-friendly or business-friendly

PremiumJP Tripathi, Director, Agriculture, Wadhwani Institute for AI said, “Each region has its own language and numerous newspapers, making it difficult to track and analyse all relevant information. To streamline this process, we have developed an integra

Govt plans 'tech' tonic to boost India's agricultural productivity

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon