Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening statistics, beyond the Hindenburg haze

The government has begun preparations for the 8th Economic Census, and is considering the 80th round of the National Sample Survey to cover health, domestic travel and tourism expenditure. A comprehensive survey of the services sector is anticipated to be conducted shortly, further expanding the scope of national data collection efforts. Despite this visible commitment to improving the statistical framework, these efforts will ultimately have limited impact if the and the bedrock of the entire statistical system, the decennial census, which was originally scheduled for 2021 is not carried out, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
Shyam Saran assesses Indo-US relations against the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency. Read it here
The second edit explains why civil conflict in Myanmar and Bangladesh threatens stability in north-east India. Read it here
M. S. Sahoo & Sumit Agrawal discuss ways to strengthen Sebi’s integrity beyond the haze of Hindenberg’s latest allegations. Read it here