Best of BS Opinion: Revising consumption basket, Narrowing divide, more

Both Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das recently expressed concern over the wide gap between credit and deposit growth in the banking system. In this regard, our lead editorial notes, given the competition for funds, banks would have to sacrifice a bit on the margin front to attract deposits and keep their balance sheets more stable. Read here
In other views
India’s potential for decades of high growth demands creation of millions of high-quality jobs in labour-intensive industries, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here
S Chandrasekhar and Amitava Saha note that measuring inflation precisely is of utmost importance to the RBI, which is mandated to target an inflation rate of 4 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent. Read here