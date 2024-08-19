Best of BS Opinion: Legal system reform, Crimes against women and more

The Supreme Court’s judgement upholding the states’ powers to tax mineral rights but with retrospective effect from April 1, 2005, strengthened the principles of fiscal federalism but imposed financial liabilities of Rs 1.5-2 trillion on mining companies. An August 14 ruling turned down the Centre and mining companies’ submission for prospective application. That apart, the principle of retrospective taxation has had a contentious history and stifled foreign direct investment in the past, the Vodafone controversy being a case in point. Given the cascading inflationary impact of this aspect of the ruling – the impost on coal alone could jack up electricity prices – the states would do well to exercise the discretion the apex court has given them to leaven the impact of a judgement that benefits them immensely, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
Ajay Shah shows how the Kerala High Court is leveraging IT as part of its legal revamp programme. Read it here
Surinder Sood describes how bamboo has transitioned from “poor pan’s timber” to “green gold”. Read it here
The second edit argues that to tackle crimes against women more effectively India’s law and order machinery needs an urgent reboot, along with measures to ensure speedy delivery of justice. Read it here
