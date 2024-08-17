Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Domestic politics, international sport, and the unreality of AI phones
This week, Aditi Phadnis asks who will be the next deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu, and the question is bound up with the chief minister’s succession.
Among other pieces:
Kanika Datta looks at the sports that have entered the Olympics since the 1980s and why their inclusion is questionable.
Sandeep Goyal says the brand-deal situation for the Olympic medallists is bleak.
Parmy Olson: The growing ubiquity of AI phones will make us more wary of what we see and hear … unless we want reality to be manipulated.