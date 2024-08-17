Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to ro

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Aug 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic politics, international sport, and the unreality of AI phones

This week, Aditi Phadnis asks who will be the next deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu, and the question is bound up with the chief minister’s succession.
Among other pieces:

Kanika Datta looks at the sports that have entered the Olympics since the 1980s and why their inclusion is questionable.

Sandeep Goyal says the brand-deal situation for the Olympic medallists is bleak.

Parmy Olson: The growing ubiquity of AI phones will make us more wary of what we see and hear … unless we want reality to be manipulated.

They prayed for me and now are welcoming me back. Now, they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal and he will also be out soon.
 
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia

artificial intelligence machine learning

These cool but creepy features of AI phones will erode trust in everything

PremiumSarabjot Singh, Sarabjot, Manu Bhaker, Manu

Why India's Olympic stars fail to dazzle on brand endorsement pitch

Premiumolympics

Higher, faster, stronger, weirder: Strange sporting disciplines in Olympics

Tamil Nadu politics: An heir 'yet to mature', and the succession suspense

Bangladesh Celebration, Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh crisis: India should junk victimhood and excessive religiosity

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

