Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

public sector undertakings

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research has made fresh allegations in the Adani Group matter in the past few days. And its target this time have been securities market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and its chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch. In this context, our lead editorial raises two important systemic issues. Read here

In other views
Politically, the government may like to go slow on its privatisation plan and continue to pump in more resources into the PSUs. But there has to be a credible and effective economic policy response to overcome the current financial performance challenge posed by the public sector, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

To prevent online video from mirroring linear TV, the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, needs a thorough overhaul, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

“All promotional voice calls from the unregistered senders/unregistered telemarketer using Telecom Resources shall be stopped immediately.”
 
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Premiumpublic sector undertakings

The PSU disconnect

PremiumTrai suggests digital terrestrial broadcasting to mobile devices

Rethinking the Broadcast Bill

After hitting a low of 4 per cent last fiscal year, private consumption growth is set to strengthen this fiscal. Consumption growth has been slow to recover due to the incomplete recovery of incomes from the pandemic’s impact. However, this fiscal ye

Best of BS Opinion: Safety essential for sustainable growth and more

PremiumFor an ambitious India Inc aiming to leap forward, an acute shortage of workers — both skilled and unskilled — is threatening to hold it back.

Upgrading ITIs: Need to make vocational training truly aspirational

Premiumairtel bharti airtel

A slice of Britain: Bharti's BT deal will play out in the long run

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

