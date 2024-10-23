Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Not just by spending cuts, a bumpy ride, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Oct 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Buoyant direct tax collections and spending cuts have enabled the government to stay on this side of fiscal responsibility. But given the steady rise in the demand for capital expenditure on infrastructure it will be imperative for the finance ministry to explore non-tax areas to raise revenue, non-tax revenues and disinvestment being two low-hanging fruit, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read it here

M. S. Sahoo and Ashish Makhija write that insolvency resolution of small enterprises is key to fostering entrepreneurship. Read it here

The top edit warns that the disappointing performance of Hyundai Motors’ IPO could be an indicator of changing market sentiment. Read it here
 

The second edit outlines potential risks in the global economy and the implications for India. Read it here

 

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

