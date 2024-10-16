Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

Business Standard
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Saudi Arabia does not usually come to one’s attention as a country with advanced scientific and technological capabilities. Its lingering image is that of a semi-feudal, conservative society ruled by a dynastic monarchy. But the reality is starkly di

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The Union government has started rolling out one of the most discussed announcements of the first full Budget of the third Narendra Modi government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her July 23 Budget speech the government would launch a scheme to provide internship opportunities to 10 million youths in the top 500 companies in five years. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that while the objective cannot be faulted and given the fact that large companies have voluntarily opted for the scheme, progress has to be carefully monitored. Read here

Saudi Arabia is leveraging advanced technology to fuel growth and position itself among the Global South countries leading the governance of cyberspace, writes Shyam Saran. Read here

In a column, I talk about the benefits and risks of having very high foreign exchange reserves. Read here
 
Dharmendra Pradhan

Ratan Tata

GST

“AI is absolutely critical for realising our dreams of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
 
Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash M Ambani

Saudi Arabia does not usually come to one's attention as a country with advanced scientific and technological capabilities. Its lingering image is that of a semi-feudal, conservative society ruled by a dynastic monarchy. But the reality is starkly di

Topics : BS Opinion Curated Content BS Special

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

