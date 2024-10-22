Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Venture Capital, fundraise, venture debt

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital has delivered the best returns of any asset class over the last 30 years, but also has the highest dispersion of returns. Now the industry  seems to be at a crossroads today, with the life of many funds  getting extended and distributions at all-time lows. Investors are questioning their long-term allocations and new first time funds are finding it very difficult to raise. Akash Prakash explains why the dynamics of the VC industry have changed and says that unless further VC funds can be raised our funding environment will not remain robust. This is also a virtuous cycle that must remain in motion to ensure startups get all the support and capital they need, he writes. Read it here

In other views:  

The top edit argues that currency market interventions should be more selective. Read it here

Amit Tandon writes that board committees must address the company’s forward-looking priorities. Read it here

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Mark Mobius is one of the many persons who loves India. His excitement about the opportunities here speaks volumes’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDTV World Summit

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LAND

Best of BS Opinion: Next steps in GST, flagging enthusiasm and more

Nuclear power

Best of BS Opinion: Going nuclear again, Green being sign of warning, more

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Two great architects

Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Saudi Arabia does not usually come to one's attention as a country with advanced scientific and technological capabilities. Its lingering image is that of a semi-feudal, conservative society ruled by a dynastic monarchy. But the reality is starkly di

Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content RBI Policy venture capitalists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon