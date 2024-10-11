Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Valuable legacy, quantum clock is ticking, more

Ratan Tata

(Photo: Reuters)

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Jamshyd Godrej says Ratan Tata’s personal interests never took the backseat despite his other activities. How he carried on Jamsetji Tata’s legacy R Gopalakrishnan tells you. Jagdeep Singh Bachher says honesty, integrity, giving back, and making the world a better place -- this is what Ratan Tata was all about.

Among other pieces, T T Ram Mohan says the threats to India’s growth and stability emanate from outside. And Ajay Kumar is of the view that to build on the successes of startups, India should have a framework for adopting quantum technologies.

QUOTE

He (Ratan Tata) provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

 
He was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good.
 

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

