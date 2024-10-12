Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Pradhan future BJP chief, Indians on Palestine, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Dharmendra Pradhan

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Inequality is not the greatest threat to sustainability and human welfare, says Kenneth Rogoff. What is important is enabling counties to access global markets.

Among other pieces:
 

Aditi Phadnis gives a picture of Dharmendra Pradhan as a successful BJP worker.

Chintan Girish Modi: The evil of caste-based discrimination should have no place in an India that seeks to modernise on every front. Books and films must play their part in realising this dream.

Sandeep Goyal: Indian politicians need to take a leaf out of Donald Trump’s personalised merchandise sale: It keeps his image in the public eye, continuing to engage him differently and innovatively with his supporters.
 

QUOTE
 
I won’t go into details about what we talked (with Prime Minister Narendra Modi) but what I’ve said many times is that the safety of Canadians and upholding the rule of law is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government and that’s what I’ll stay focused on.
 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Topics : BS Opinion Curated Content BS Special Donald Trump Israel-Palestine capitalism

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

