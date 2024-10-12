Best of BS Opinion: Pradhan future BJP chief, Indians on Palestine, more

Inequality is not the greatest threat to sustainability and human welfare, says Kenneth Rogoff. What is important is enabling counties to access global markets.
Among other pieces:
Aditi Phadnis gives a picture of Dharmendra Pradhan as a successful BJP worker.
Chintan Girish Modi: The evil of caste-based discrimination should have no place in an India that seeks to modernise on every front. Books and films must play their part in realising this dream.
Sandeep Goyal: Indian politicians need to take a leaf out of Donald Trump’s personalised merchandise sale: It keeps his image in the public eye, continuing to engage him differently and innovatively with his supporters.