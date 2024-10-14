Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Small is not beautiful, a revival in China, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The Chinese government has announced a stimulus, a “big bazooka”. The Shanghai composite index first surged 26 per cent and is now 19 per cent up over a month. Does this mean that the Chinese economy is healing, and that the machinery of government s

The former Tata group chief looked at the merit of every matter. In what manner China’s growth engine is faltering. And MTNL’s weakness is eroding the profitability of banks

Sunita Narain pays homage to Ratan Tata, who knew “dissent is an idea that we did not know”.

Ajay Shah: The Chinese government has announced a stimulus, a “big bazooka”. The Shanghai Composite index first surged 26 per cent and is now 19 per cent up over a month. Does this mean the machinery of government stimulus will bring the economy back to health? Unlikely.
 

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd aren’t good stories, particularly when both lenders and investors are getting their appetite for the infrastructure sector back


I remember Javed Akhtar had once said to me ‘something can be called original when you can’t find its source’. I was talking to him about Sholay, and I said ‘you have copied every scene … you didn’t leave any of Charlie Chaplin’s films, besides Clint Eastwood is felt in every frame.
 
Actor Naseeruddin Shah

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

