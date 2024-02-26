Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Three lessons from two years, Munich AI accord & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Some good news on banking in an overall depressing picture

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says: Public-sector banks have been underperforming vis-à-vis their private counterparts. Now investors are discovering value in such stocks. One hopes the banks tread cautiously
Mihir S Sharma says why the war in Ukraine needs a more considered approach, military and financial, from New Delhi

Debashis Basu on the past, present and the possible future of Byju’s

The first edit points out the dangers in India’s lax environment protection. The second edit says why the Munich pact on harmful uses of artificial intelligence should not be a symbolic event.

The work was done by Modi. The royal family of the Congress only did politics there. I had guaranteed AIIMS to Raebareli. I had laid the foundation stone of Raebareli AIIMS eight years ago and inaugurated it today (Sunday).
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

