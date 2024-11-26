Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Agritech revolution, suboptimal outcome and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

High valuations may challenge India’s 25-year lead in real returns

Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In the context of the recent meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP29), our lead editorial notes, although the amount committed under the New Cumulative Quantitative Goal at $300 billion a year by 2035, is three times the earlier annual commitment of $100 billion a year, it is well short of the developing countries’ demand for $1.3 trillion. Read here
 
At a time when Indian agriculture is dealing with the impacts of climate change, there is a need to pivot towards smart use of technology to improve efficiency, sustainability and resilience. While still nascent, agritech startups can play an important role in pushing the innovation frontiers of Indian agriculture, notes our second editorial. Read here
 
 
Over the last quarter century (2000-2024), India delivered the best real equity returns of any major equity market, with a real return of 6.9 per cent per annum, outperforming the US, writes Akash Prakash. Read here
 
Policymakers are missing a key point — that there are currently few new and scaled-up technology solutions to mitigate climate change, writes Arpit Agarwal. Read here
 

“India is among the fastest growing economies in the world. Our aim is to achieve high GDP growth and take the benefits to the poor. It is necessary for the world to see growth from a human-centric angle.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

