Best of BS Opinion: Manipur story gets bigger, capturing zeitgeist in word

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

National People’s Party chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s withdrawal of support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government under N Biren Singh is unlikely to destabilise the party in the state. But his action presents two challenges: keeping his flock together and advancing his party’s interest in the region. His MLAs in Manipur derived benefits of all kinds while being part of the government. Most of them asked Sangma to continue supporting the BJP. At the same time as a Garo tribal, Sangma understood that Kuki-Zo who were feeling unsafe in Manipur could not be turned away from Meghalaya. In his current move he has gambled big, knowing his support to the Manipur government is largely irrelevant and that his actions could drive his MLAs into the arms of the BJP. But in the eyes of the Kuki Zo, he has stood up to be counted. Whether that matters is a proposition yet to be tested, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read it here
 
 
In other views:
 
Paul Krugman says Trump’s hostility to immigrants will hurt America’s tech sector. Read it here
 
Sandeep Goyal weighs the pros and cons of two new-age cities: Gelephu in Bhutan and Neom in Saudi Arabia. Read it here
 
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I am so sick of Saudi Arabia’s opposition to any suggestion of a transition away from fossil fuels. We are in a fossil fuel climate crisis. Please go hard everyone at #Cop29 and get it done.”
 
Catherine McKenna, UN group chair on net zero emissions commitments

Manipur story gets bigger as Conrad Sangma withdraws support to state govt

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

