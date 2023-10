Best of BS Opinion: Election-year budgets, beyond due process, and more

Several commentators have argued that the Union government should not deviate from the fiscal consolidation path. Their fear is not unfounded. As the latest South Asia Development Update of the World Bank highlighted, there is a tendency to increase spending and budget deficits at the time of elections. In this context, our lead editorial notes that a deviation from the fiscal consolidation path will make attaining the medium-term target of reducing the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26 extremely difficult. Sustained higher interest payment not only limits the government’s ability to support growth, but higher fiscal deficit and public debt also increase macroeconomic risks, particularly in an uncertain global environment. Read here