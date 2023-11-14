Sensex (-0.50%)
Best of BS Opinion: Towards more equal India, AI and global job market

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Caste Census

Caste Census

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Can one reconcile caste-based reservations with whatever is happening in the AI space? Something the reader may ponder over.

Nitin Desai says continuing with caste-based reservations for some more time is necessary. But the primary approach for the underprivileged is enhancing access to quality education and skill development.
Atanu Biswas says adapting to AI is the wisest course of action

By making promoter guarantees inescapable in the insolvency process, the Supreme Court has strengthened the insolvency code, says the first edit. And the second edit deplores the lack of proper appraisal for projects in the Himalayas. That is endangering human lives and much more


While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience -- as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six -- will assist me in helping the Prime Minister.
 
 
David Cameron said in his first comments after being appointed foreign secretary

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Curated Content caste in india

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

