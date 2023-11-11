Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Dominance and vibrancy, Meaningful updates & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

economic growth

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The big story that Indian business is becoming increasingly oligopolistic may be true in a slew of sectors but contrary to this storyline are research findings that show that the best returns in the stock market recently have come from mid- and small-cap companies, suggesting there is vibrancy in the broader corporate sector yet, says T N Ninan. Read it here

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aditi Phadnis speculates on the future of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is jailed. Read it here

Kumar Abishek describes how dictionaries capture the essence of our cultural experiences. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal tells us why Karwa Chauth has become the new marketing tentpole. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Defence remains one of the most important pillars of our bilateral relationship’
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue

Also Read

Why Karwa Chauth is the new marketing tentpole

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Best of BS Opinion: Emerging resilience, occupation hazards & more

Best of BS Opinion: Bihar's poverty problem, India-UK trade deal & more

Best of BS Opinion: The Diwali deadline, new poverty conundrum & more

Best of BS Opinion: Drafting security strategy, Regulating AI & more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing populism, No appetite for food safety & more

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content corporate crisis

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon