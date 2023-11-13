Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Message for Beijing, market expectations & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Banks, RBI

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Treatment of bad loans, different performances of individual inputs in welfare and prosperity, and deficiencies in environment policy --- for today  

Gandhi-ism (such as the UCO Bank way of offering sweets to top defaulters ) could be a way of recovering unsecured personal loans, but not the corporate loans that have turned sour and are running into trillions of rupees, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Ajay Shah looks at what longer work hours can do to individuals, firms, and nations

Can the carbon trade bring down emissions? Read Sunita Narain

The first edit looks at what holds in store in Samvat 2080. And the second edit says India-US collaboration is expanding and it has a message for China

The (UN) resolution “(condemns) … settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan and any activities involving the confiscation of land, the disruption of the livelihood of protected persons, the forced transfer of civilians and the annexation of land …
 
UN resolution, which India voted in favour of 

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

