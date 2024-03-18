Best of BS Opinion: Climate change, Sheep and goats need meaty ideas, more

What will a carbon-free electricity sector in India look like? Apart from this, gold loans and a neglected aspect of India’s livestock programme. Reading for today
Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly discuss three great challenges before climate change.
Surinder Sud says sheep and goats are neglected in livestock development programmes and why this should be corrected.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay takes you into the heart of gold bonds and why lenders are enthusiastic about them.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale