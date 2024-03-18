Sensex (    %)
                             
Best of BS Opinion: Climate change, Sheep and goats need meaty ideas, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Decarbonisation, carbon

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

What will a carbon-free electricity sector in India look like? Apart from this, gold loans and a neglected aspect of India’s livestock programme. Reading for today

Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly discuss three great challenges before climate change.
Surinder Sud says sheep and goats are neglected in livestock development programmes and why this should be corrected.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay takes you into the heart of gold bonds and why lenders are enthusiastic about them.

It is not that electoral bonds have suddenly been introduced today, it (such a scheme) was brought earlier also. Whenever a change is introduced, questions are raised. Questions were also raised when the EVMs (electronic voting machines) were introduced.
 
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

