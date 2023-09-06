Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: De-hyping climate change, politics of religion & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 6:36 AM IST
After weeks of speculation the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that President Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend. China instead will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, number two in the government. Beijing has not offered any reason for Xi’s absence but the decision could take some of the shine off the G20 summit in New Delhi and hinder discussions on debt sustainability, in which China is a critical participant. Equally, Xi’s decision to skip the New Delhi summit could impact his own international position and that of China as an emerging superpower, the top edit points out. Read it here


In other views:

R Jagannathan argues that climate change demands hybrid, common-sense solutions rather than panic-driven funding of net-zero goals. Read it here

Nivedita Mookerji discusses the evolution of foreign retail in India. Read it here

The second edit argues that political leaders must learn to respect cultural diversity. Read it here
"Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States’

Jairam Ramesh, Congress secretary

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 6:36 AM IST

