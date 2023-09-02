Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: India's growing heft, Gilt transfer, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

We have politics and sport in equal measure for the weekend.

In the light of the Pew report, despite many successes, India has still to travel some steps. T N Ninan explains what they are

A Sonia Gandhi favourite looks to be out of luck. Aditi Phadnis says why

What is Infosys going to do with two tennis stars? Read Sandeep Goyal

Suhit K Sen: As clubs scramble to fill positions and make ends meet adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, a familiar gripe has taken on a wholly new dimension — sportswashing has once more become the bogey.



QUOTE

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: Seeking stability, CSR and social stock exchange & more

Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon worries, crash test for BNCAP, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Retail's success in small-town India and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal constraints, a learning culture & more

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond forming an alliance, Isro's solar odyssey & more

 
I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans including those who did not vote for me.
 
Singapore’s President elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon