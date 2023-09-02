Best of BS Opinion: India's growing heft, Gilt transfer, and more

We have politics and sport in equal measure for the weekend.

In the light of the Pew report, despite many successes, India has still to travel some steps. T N Ninan explains what they are

A Sonia Gandhi favourite looks to be out of luck. Aditi Phadnis says why

What is Infosys going to do with two tennis stars? Read Sandeep Goyal

Suhit K Sen : As clubs scramble to fill positions and make ends meet adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, a familiar gripe has taken on a wholly new dimension — sportswashing has once more become the bogey.

QUOTE

I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans including those who did not vote for me.

Singapore’s President elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam