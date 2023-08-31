Best of BS Opinion: Seeking stability, CSR and social stock exchange & more

United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, speaking during a visit to Beijing, once again declared that “decoupling” from the Chinese economy was not the goal of US policy under President Joe Biden. In this context, our lead editorial notes that there are obvious limits to the effectiveness of Ms Raimondo’s diplomatic wording. The most that can be hoped for, perhaps, is reducing issues of export controls. Read here
In other views:
In the context of the slowing Chinese economy, my column talks about the implications for the world. Read here
Allowing social stock exchanges to facilitate corporate social responsibility funding of projects could catalyse change by improving outcomes, writes Ajay Tyagi
