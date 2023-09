Best of BS Opinion: Voting simultaneously, performance validation & more

The constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of former President of India Ram Nath Kovind to examine the possibility of holding simultaneous elections right before a busy election season has raised questions. In terms of choice members, the committee should have had more representation (even though the Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha opted out). Though the proposal has merit, in terms of sparing politicians the problem of being perpetually in election mode, there would be practical difficulties. The Kovind committee would do well to hold widespread consultations before submitting its report. The government would also be well advised not to rush, as intended changes can have significant political consequences, says the top. Read it here