Best of BS Opinion: A watchful pause, Pakistan's manifest destiny, and more

The US Supreme Court’s majority ruling that schools in the US cannot make race-based admissions has been variously interpreted as a huge setback or an affirmation that race-based affirmative action in educational institutions as a bad idea. T T Mohan Ram explains the nuances of the Supreme Court’s decision and explains why the Indian model of reservations in both jobs and education holds valuable lessons. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit explains why the monetary policy committee’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged checked all the necessary boxes. Read it here
Rakesh Mohan, Shishir Gupta and Divya Srinivasan argue for a renewed focus on trade to promote faster growth. Read it here
The second edit says Pakistan’s uncertain poll timetable points to more instability. Read it here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more
Best of BS Opinion: How sweet is India's spot, Steps worth taking & more
Best of BS Opinion: States surge ahead, talking peace in Jeddah, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Command and control, expanding powers and more
Best of BS Opinion: Licence raj returns, Opaque subsidies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Import curbs & Indian economy, Haryana politics & more
“The Muslims are here. No one can touch them. All the khaps are responsible for their protection”
Farmer and khap leader Suresh Koth