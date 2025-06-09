Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Economic shifts, environmental hopes, policy crossroads

Best of BS Opinion: Economic shifts, environmental hopes, policy crossroads

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trade

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant move to stimulate economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee reduced the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points in phased stages, injecting ₹2.5 trillion into the banking system. While inflation eased to 3.2 per cent in April, the MPC shifted its stance from “accommodative” to “neutral,” indicating limited room for future rate cuts. The GDP forecast remains at 6.5 per cent, but the RBI stressed that achieving higher long-term growth would require structural reforms beyond monetary tools. Read our first editorial for more. 
 
Launched on World Environment Day, the Aravalli Green Wall Project aims to restore 700 km of degraded terrain across four states. Inspired by Africa’s Great Green Wall, the plan involves reviving native flora and water bodies to enhance India’s carbon sink. However, challenges remain due to ongoing illegal mining and encroachments. As our second editorial highlights, without stronger governance and interstate coordination, experts warn the project could falter, repeating past mistakes seen in the Western Ghats conservation efforts. 
In his column, Ajay Shah writes that India’s economic prospects depend not just on rate cuts but on five strategic levers: trade liberalisation, soft monetary policy, structural reform, capital account liberalisation, and a weaker rupee. He notes that weak private investment and capital controls have stifled India’s global competitiveness. While India benefits from geopolitical realignments like the China+1 shift, FDI inflows remain low. Trade deals with the UK and potential pacts with the US and EU offer an opportunity, but without bold reform, India risks falling short. 
Meanwhile, Sunita Narain cautions that India’s EV transition is progressing too slowly to meet its climate and urban mobility goals. While electric three-wheelers show growth, adoption in other segments lags, and urban congestion worsens. She stresses that counting electric vehicles is not enough, cities must expand public transport, reduce private vehicle use, and align EV policy with air quality and mobility planning. 
Finally, Ted Widmer reviews John Hancock: First to Sign, First to Invest in America’s Independence by Willard Sterne Randall, a biography that revives the legacy of the often-overlooked Founding Father. The book underscores Hancock’s role in financing and steering the revolution, while also exploring the complexities surrounding his political and social legacy. 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

India Inc

Best of BS Opinion: Sizing up the present and prepping for tomorrow

trade

Best of BS Opinion: Guarding your wicket because the stakes are high

NSO capex survey 2025, private sector capex intentions India, India Inc green investment, energy transition investment India, diversification capex India, FY25 private sector investment trends, NSO private corporate data, green technology spending In

India's energy transition, grid security hinge on strategic diversification

climate funding, startups, climate

Best of BS Opinion: Through the maze of trade, debt, plastic, and policy

Markets

Best of BS Opinion: India's big fights in energy, economy, and security

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon