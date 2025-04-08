Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Economy, innovation, and the Lennon-McCartney bond

Best of BS Opinion: Economy, innovation, and the Lennon-McCartney bond

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

tariff, markets, market crash
Premium

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Some mornings, have you stood at the kitchen sink rinsing your vegetables, watching water slip through your fingers as you try to cup it? It looks like you almost have it — clear, sparkling, alive in your palm — but it’s gone before you can use it. The illusion of control vanishes in an instant. Today’s stories carry that same uneasy feeling — of control that’s partial, of gains that are always at risk of loss. Let’s dive in. 
The RBI’s monetary policy committee meets in the shadow of intensifying global trade tensions. With the US
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon