Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

The Indian stock markets went through a blip in the last fortnight with a sequence of six losing sessions before a pullback in the benchmark Nifty50 to above the 19,000 level on Friday. The proximate cause was the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which led to fears of energy-supply disruptions. In this context, our lead editorial notes, as things stand, India is in a relatively good position to deal with external risks in the short run. However, if the tensions in West Asia increase further with the potential involvement of other big powers, the outlook on risk assets, including Indian equities, could change significantly. Read here
In other views:
One of the great privileges of being a social justice warrior is that you will never be called to account, writes R Jagannathan. Read here
Lawmakers who are hoping that “responsible and ethical AI” practices of Big Tech will be at the forefront of safety measures are being naive. The onus of regulating AI is on governments, not corporations, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das