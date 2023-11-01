close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

quota

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian stock markets went through a blip in the last fortnight with a sequence of six losing sessions before a pullback in the benchmark Nifty50 to above the 19,000 level on Friday. The proximate cause was the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which led to fears of energy-supply disruptions. In this context, our lead editorial notes, as things stand, India is in a relatively good position to deal with external risks in the short run. However, if the tensions in West Asia increase further with the potential involvement of other big powers, the outlook on risk assets, including Indian equities, could change significantly. Read here
 
In other views:
 
One of the great privileges of being a social justice warrior is that you will never be called to account, writes R Jagannathan. Read here
 
Lawmakers who are hoping that “responsible and ethical AI” practices of Big Tech will be at the forefront of safety measures are being naive. The onus of regulating AI is on governments, not corporations, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here
 
Quote
 
“Looking at the momentum of economic activity, looking at a few early indicators, I can say that the second quarter GDP number, as and when it is released, at the end of November, in all probability will surprise everyone on the upside.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Also Read

Human-centric globalisation: Taking G20 to the last mile

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: India in 2047, Swimming against the tide & more

Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Best of BS Opinion: No policy for troubled times, Shivraj's problem & more

Best of BS Opinion: No place for women, Unnecessary restriction & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal balance, Clean air, Investing in India & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : BS Special Curated Content BS Opinion Globalisation

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon