Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Production, pricing and banking --- for today

The first edit lays out the challenges posed by the Belt and Road Initiative. The second edit describes why India’s labour productivity is low and what should be done about it.

QUOTE

When I made a hundred in each of my first three Test matches, a record, people were willing to give me any amount of money and jobs ... When I was nothing the bank gave me the much-needed job. Similarly the Congress has given me the opportunity … loyalty is the most important thing.