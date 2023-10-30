close
Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

oil, oil prices, brent crude, oil crisis, currency depreciation, iran oil crisis, global oil, oil firms, economy

.

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Production, pricing and banking --- for today

Ranjan Mathai stresses the need to step up oil production in the context of today’s geopolitics and what other countries are doing.

Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly bring out the need for an efficient price system in electricity.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Current and savings accounts are important for every bank. Why? The banks need to manage their assets and liabilities

The first edit lays out the challenges posed by the Belt and Road Initiative. The second edit describes why India’s labour productivity is low and what should be done about it.

QUOTE
 
When I made a hundred in each of my first three Test matches, a record, people were willing to give me any amount of money and jobs ... When I was nothing the bank gave me the much-needed job. Similarly the Congress has given me the opportunity … loyalty is the most important thing.
 
Mohammed Azharuddin, former cricketer and Congress candidate in Telangana
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Crude Oil Price electricity sector China Labour cost

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

