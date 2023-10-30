Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Production, pricing and banking --- for today
Ranjan Mathai stresses the need to step up oil production in the context of today’s geopolitics and what other countries are doing.
Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly bring out the need for an efficient price system in electricity.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Current and savings accounts are important for every bank. Why? The banks need to manage their assets and liabilities
The first edit lays out the challenges posed by the Belt and Road Initiative. The second edit describes why India’s labour productivity is low and what should be done about it.
Mohammed Azharuddin, former cricketer and Congress candidate in Telangana