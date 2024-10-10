Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Strategy for GST reforms, unambiguous commitment, more

Oct 10 2024

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, which reviewed the policy this week, decided to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Our lead editorial in this context notes, although the inflation outlook has become more favourable, the MPC is not willing to jump the gun simply because other large central banks have reduced policy rates and have indicated further easing. Read here


While switching over to one tax rate, as recommended by Vijay Kelkar, may not be politically feasible, there is no reason why the GST Council cannot deliberate on reducing the complexity by reducing the number of rates to two without compromising on revenue or equity, writes economist M. Govinda Rao.  Read here
 

Kanika Datta talks about working conditions in India in context of the World Mental Health Day. Read here  


“It is with a lot of effort that the inflation horse has been brought to the stable, i.e., closer to the target within the tolerance band compared to its heightened levels two years ago. We have to be very careful about opening the gate as the horse may simply bolt again.”
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Oct 10 2024

