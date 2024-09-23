Best of BS Opinion: Have the FIIs lost their way, tech monopolies, more

Expanding world of self-regulators in different segments. The direction the political discourse in the US is taking. And where foreign institutional investors are going.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay : The “vast universe” of fintech holds the key to the success of any self-regulatory organisation in this incredibly diverse space. The key to effective implementation is avoiding overlap.

Mihir S Sharma : It has been demonstrated that economic populism on this scale (in the US) is not a vote-winner. Inflation is far more damaging to a politician’s chances of re-election than anything else.