Best of BS Opinion: Have the FIIs lost their way, tech monopolies, more

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Expanding world of self-regulators in different segments. The direction the political discourse in the US is taking. And where foreign institutional investors are going.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The “vast universe” of fintech holds the key to the success of any self-regulatory organisation in this incredibly diverse space. The key to effective implementation is avoiding overlap.
Mihir S Sharma: It has been demonstrated that economic populism on this scale (in the US) is not a vote-winner. Inflation is far more damaging to a politician’s chances of re-election than anything else.

Why are foreign institutional investors selling? Debashis Basu gives us the answer. They are swimming against a rising tide.
 



The drug Sofosbuvir is used to treat Hepatitis C, which is caused by a virus that kills 250,000 people every year. It is sold as “Sovaldi” by Gilead Sciences in the US. Many Hepatitis C treatments last up to a year, with cure rates of 70 per cent.

statutory regulatory authorities

Trade, container

India is still a developing country with a low per capita income of $2,500, which also camouflages wide income and wealth inequalities. India currently ranks 134th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index, which is a more accurate measure

caste inequality

We understand diversity, it’s in our blood and culture.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

