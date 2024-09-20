Best of BS Opinion: A checks and balances challenge, lagging behind, more

Business Standard
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

How organisations such as Sebi can better exercise their powers. And building a framework for artificial intelligence

K P Krishnan looks at the oversight of statutory regulatory authorities by Parliament. A crucial element in this is the composition and the role of the organisation’s board.
Ajay Kumar: An accountability and liability framework for artificial intelligence (AI) should clearly define the responsibilities of shareholders … to harness its (AI’s) potential and minimise risks.

The second edit says, in the context of the PM Economic Advisory Council report, it is necessary to bring lagging states up to speed. There is also the need to improve human capital. And in the context of the Fed rate cut, the first edit says the lower interest rates could step up people’s spending power relatively quickly.
 

The economy has been evolving broadly as we expected. If that continues, we should be able to reduce rates gradually over time
 
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

