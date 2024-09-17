Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

caste inequality

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Breaking caste barriers and tech’s story telling. Today’s reading

Nitin Desai writes: Caste equality can be promoted only by making caste a minor part of inheritance in a society where more and more families are inter-caste connected.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After years of flirting with it and embellishing it, is technology about to overwhelm storytelling, asks Vanita Kohli-Khandekar

The first edit says it is important that the government allows agricultural markets to function and keeps its intervention to a minimum. And ‘Mission Mausam’ is a good effort at trying to understand weather systems, says the second edit.
 

QUOTE

More From This Section

gst

Best of BS Opinion: A new drive, tyranny of the status quo in GST reform

DNA is what chemists call a “molecule” and its full name is deoxyribonucleic acid. Unlike other convoluted chemical names, from which we can safely look the other way, scientists are making claims about DNA that are frightening and difficult to ignor

Best of BS Opinion: Warning signs, enabling environments and more

Donald Trump

Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

space

Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

civil service

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

 
It is not so much how the inflation (rate) is now; we have to look at, for the next six months, for the next one year, what is the outlook on inflation.
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Also Read

To get a 10x gain in FDI, we need to solve the deeper issues. The problems in India are reminiscent of those seen in China, on a smaller scale

Best of BS Opinion: How to get FDI up 10 times, underutilised data, more

man of promise, civil aviation ministry, aviation minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

Best of BS Opinion: Tough days ahead for big tech, man of promise, more

RBI, deposit, banks

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption basket, deposit growth concerns are valid

A new and significant disclosure made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2024-25, presented on July 23 and approved by Parliament on August 8, has largely gone unnoticed. This disclosure is contained in Statement No 27-A in the

Best of BS Opinion: Effects of overcapacity, Crucial choices and more

china population

Best of BS Opinion: China's demographic liability, rural banking and more

Topics : Curated Content BS Opinion BS Special Caste politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon